The Associated Press wins duPont-Columbia award for Ukraine war documentary '20 Days in Mariupol'

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has won a prestigious broadcast journalism award for “20 Days in Mariupol,” its documentary on the war in Ukraine produced with PBS’ “Frontline.”

The documentary was among 15 winners of the 2024 duPont-Columbia Awards announced at a ceremony at Columbia University in New York on Thursday. Founded in 1942, the awards highlight outstanding audio and video reporting in the public interest.

“20 Days in Mariupol" chronicles Russia's siege of the Ukrainian port city and the international journalists who remained, including AP's team that documented Russia's atrocities and captured enduring images of the war.