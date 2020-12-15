The AP names its Breakthrough Entertainers of 2020

And while Billie Eilish is a sensation, it’s time her brother, Finneas, is also celebrated. She won five honors at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, including album of the year for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” But since Finneas produced, co-wrote and engineered that album, he walked away with six Grammys, one more than his sister.

In a year when many people's output slackened, Anya Taylor-Joy seemed to find another gear: She played a meddling British brat in “Emma,” a Russian mutant with teleportation powers in the latest “X-Men” film, and an American orphan who turns out to be a chess phenom who can checkmate grown men by the time she’s 8 in “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Taylor-Joy said when she was a kid she dreamed of flying off to imaginary lands. "Now as an adult, I’m like, ‘I live in Narnia.’ Like, this is amazing.” In a year like 2020, it was appropriate that millions escaped with her.