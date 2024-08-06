The American coach of Olympic champions De Grasse and Jacobs is kicked out of the Paris Games

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The American coach of Olympic champions Andre De Grasse and Marcell Jacobs has been kicked out of the Paris Games.

Rana Reider was investigated for alleged sexual misconduct by the U.S. Center for SafeSport and placed on a one-year probation that ended in May. He was accredited for the Summer Games through the Canadian Olympic Committee for his personal work with De Grasse, the defending 200-meter champion. He's also the personal coach of Jacobs, the Italian who won the 100 meters in Tokyo three years ago, and several other sprinters.

“The decision to provide him with that access was based on the understanding that his probation with the U.S. Center for SafeSport ended in May this year, that he had no other suspensions or sanctions, and otherwise met our eligibility requirements,” the Canadian Olympic Committee said Monday.