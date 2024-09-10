Nation & World News

The 49ers spoil Aaron Rodgers' return with a 32-19 win over the Jets

Aaron Rodgers’ long-awaited return to the field was spoiled by San Francisco as the 49ers got 147 yards rushing and a touchdown from fill-in back Jordan Mason in a 32-19 victory over the New York Jets
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By JOSH DUBOW – Associated Press
33 minutes ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers' long-awaited return to the field was spoiled by San Francisco as the 49ers got 147 yards rushing and a touchdown from fill-in back Jordan Mason in a 32-19 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.

Rodgers threw for 167 yards and one TD and also had an interception exactly 52 weeks to the day after his debut with New York ended with a torn Achilles after four snaps.

Rodgers had problems moving around in the pocket but still showed off the arm that helped him win four MVPs with the Green Bay Packers a few times in his first real action for the Jets.

But it wasn't enough to beat the 49ers, who overpowered New York in the trenches and overcame the absence of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

Mason, who was undrafted in 2022, made up for it in his first career start using his physical running style to help San Francisco control the ball behind a strong performance from the offensive line.

Deebo Samuel added a 2-yard TD run and Jake Moody made a franchise record-tying six field goals to lead the 49ers to the win.

Brock Purdy threw for 231 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers against a Jets defense that generated little pressure without holdout edge rusher Haason Reddick.

The Niners took control of the game around halftime. They got a field goal on a 12-play, 75-yard drive at the end of the first half and scored on Mason's 5-yard run on an 11-play, 70-yarder to start the second half. That turned a 13-7 lead into a 23-7 advantage with the Jets getting only one kneel down snap during that stretch.

Rodgers then threw an interception on the next drive on a pass to Garrett Wilson that was deflected by Deommodore Lenoir into the hands of linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

Rodgers threw his first TD pass in 610 days when he took advantage of a free play when Leonard Floyd jumped offsides to connect on a 36-yard scoring strike to Allen Lazard that cut the deficit to 26-13. Lazard caught a second TD in the closing seconds from Tyrod Taylor after the game had already been decided.

Rodgers' second game with the Jets lasted much longer than his first, which ended with a season-ending Achilles injury after just four snaps in 2023.

New York went three-and-out on the opening drive this game with two handoffs and a dropped pass by Lazard before a setback on the fourth snap that was temporary instead of season ending this time around. Rodgers' first completion as a Jet was caught by Breece Hall, who had the ball punched out by Fred Warner for a lost fumble that set up a Niners field goal.

Rodgers got the Jets moving on the following drive, converting three third-down passes to Wilson to set up Hall’s 3-yard TD run. Rodgers went 6 for 7 for 61 yards on the drive.

New York didn't get another first down in the half and trailed 16-7 at the break.

Injuries

Jets: CB Michael Carter left with an ankle injury.

49ers: McCaffrey was inactive after being listed as questionable because of injuries to his calf and Achilles. ... LG Aaron Banks left in the third quarter with a calf injury.

Up next

Jets: Visit Tennessee on Sunday.

49ers: Visit Minnesota on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason, left, runs against New York Jets safety Tony Adams (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco 49ers place-kicker Jake Moody (4) watches his field goal with Jake Tonges (88) and Mitch Wishnowsky (3) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) celebrates with wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason, right, celebrates with offensive tackle Colton McKivitz, front left, after scoring against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams looks to block during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, center, watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

