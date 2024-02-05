The 49ers have concerns about the condition of their Super Bowl practice field

The San Francisco 49ers are concerned about the condition of the practice field they have been assigned for Super Bowl week.

A person familiar with the concerns says the team believes the field on UNLV's campus is too soft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team was speaking publicly on the matter.

Sod was recently placed over the turf field on UNLV's campus for the 49ers to use this week. CBS Sports first reported the concern that the field was too soft but said that the field meets the safety requirements set out by the league.