The 49ers bring back Kyle Juszczyk days after cutting him, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Fullback Kyle Juszczyk is returning to the San Francisco 49ers on a two-year, $8 million contract just days after being cut, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced. ESPN first reported the deal.

The Niners had officially released Juszczyk on Tuesday instead of paying him a $4.1 million salary this season and up to an additional $500,000 in offseason workout and per-game roster bonuses. The team took on a $3.6 million dead cap charge with the move but brought him back on the new deal. Juszczyk was nearly cut last season but agreed to take a pay cut to stay in San Francisco.