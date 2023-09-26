BreakingNews
Judge dumps injunction bid in Atlanta VC fund discrimination case

The 2nd GOP debate field will be a little bit smaller — and still missing Trump. Follow live updates

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson didn't qualify for the second Republican presidential debate, but he says he's not leaving the race

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Follow along for live updates on the second 2024 Republican presidential debate, which begins at 9 p.m. Wednesday ET in California. The field's early front-runner, Donald Trump, is skipping the event, just as he did the first. He'll be 2,000 miles away meeting with union workers in Michigan amid a labor strike.

The candidates on stage will be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

What to know

— Who's running for president? See a rundown of the 2024 candidates — 7 candidates qualified for the second debate. Here's who missed the cut — Biden will join the autoworkers' picket line a day before Trump visits Michigan — Trump says he's always had autoworkers' backs. His record shows otherwise

Hutchinson misses debate stage but vows to stay in race

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will miss Wednesday's debate after failing to meet the criteria to participate. But he says he's not going anywhere.

In a statement after the candidate field was released Monday night, Hutchinson said he measures his success by the voter response he gets in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire. He says his goal is to boost his polling numbers to 4% in one of those states before Thanksgiving.

“If that goal is met, then I remain competitive and in contention,” he wrote.

In lieu of the second debate, he is going to be in Detroit — the same city Trump is traveling to. He plans to hold a press conference to highlight what he says are the former president's “false promises to blue collar and union workers in Michigan and across America.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Parents allege hospital mistakes led to son escape, and untimely death 55m ago

Credit: AP

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Morehouse College
1h ago

State reduces foster children staying in hotels, offices to zero — for a night
17m ago

Credit: Tyler Estep

DeKalb commissioners approve funding to tackle court, eviction backlogs
25m ago

Credit: Tyler Estep

DeKalb commissioners approve funding to tackle court, eviction backlogs
25m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Fulton DA prosecuting Trump, Young Thug says her family has been threatened
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

LSU's Kim Mulkey is publicizing a health scare to promote cardiovascular screening
7m ago
Biden urges striking auto workers to "stick with it" in picket line visit unparalleled in...
8m ago
Gary Sinise to receive honorary AARP Purpose Prize Award
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
3h ago
Atlanta reaches 100 homicides; pace is lower than last year
VIDEO
End of writers strike offers good news for Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top