The 2025 Tony Awards set June 8 ceremony date at Radio City Music Hall

Fans of Broadway, circle this date: This season’s Tony Awards will take place on June 8 at its familiar home of Radio City Music Hall
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

By MARK KENNEDY – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans of Broadway, circle this date: This season's Tony Awards will take place on June 8 at its familiar home of Radio City Music Hall.

Producers of the show announced the date and location Monday. For the last few years, the telecast has bounced around the city — two years ago originating from the United Palace Theatre, in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, and this year at the David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Square.

Radio City can seat 6,000 people and has in the past been the long-time home of the awards.

The host will be revealed later.

The 2025 awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Getting buzz from appearing on the telecast can dictate a show’s future, both on Broadway and on tour.

The awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

