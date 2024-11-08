The 2025 Grammy Award nominations are about to arrive. Here's what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2025 Grammy Award nominations are just around the corner — who will compete for the top prizes?

Nominees will be announced during a video stream live on the Grammy website and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel on Friday at 8 a.m. Pacific and 11 a.m. Eastern, kicking off with a pre-show 15 minutes earlier.

A host of talent is on deck to announce the nominees, including Gayle King, Jim Gaffigan and a long list of past Grammy winners: Brandy Clark, Kirk Franklin, David Frost, Robert Gordon, Kylie Minogue, Gaby Moreno, Deanie Parker, Ben Platt, Mark Ronson, Hayley Williams and last year's best new artist recipient, Victoria Monét.