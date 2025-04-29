Nation & World News
That was quick. Johnston's goal 9 seconds in fastest ever for Dallas Stars to start a playoff game

The Dallas Stars got off a fast start in Game 5 of their Western Conference series against Colorado
Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston skates against the Utah Hockey Club during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

33 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got off a fast start in Game 5 of their Western Conference series against Colorado, with Wyatt Johnston's goal 9 seconds in Monday night being their quickest goal ever to open a playoff game.

That score came off the opening faceoff, with Johnston shooting from the immediate left of the net. Johnston was skating toward the back wall and passing the red line when he took the shot that ricocheted off goalie Mackenzie Blackwood for a 1-0 lead.

It was Johnston's first goal in the playoffs.

The previous fastest goal to start a playoff game for the Stars was Jeff Halpern scoring 24 seconds into Game 2 of a first-round series against Vancouver on April 13, 2007.

Johnston became just the eighth player in NHL history to score within the first 9 seconds of a playoff game. The record was set by Don Kozak for the Los Angeles Kings, who scored 6 seconds into a game against Boston on April 17, 1977.

