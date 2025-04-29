That was quick. Johnston's goal 9 seconds in fastest ever for Dallas Stars to start a playoff game

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got off a fast start in Game 5 of their Western Conference series against Colorado, with Wyatt Johnston's goal 9 seconds in Monday night being their quickest goal ever to open a playoff game.

That score came off the opening faceoff, with Johnston shooting from the immediate left of the net. Johnston was skating toward the back wall and passing the red line when he took the shot that ricocheted off goalie Mackenzie Blackwood for a 1-0 lead.

It was Johnston's first goal in the playoffs.