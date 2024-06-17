That cool Tony Awards moment when Jay-Z joined Alicia Keys? Turns out it wasn't live

"Hell's Kitchen," which won two awards Sunday night — for star Maleah Joi Moon and Kecia Lewis, who plays her mentor — is loosely based on Keys' years growing up in that Manhattan neighborhood and contains old hits and new songs from the singer-songwriter. Keys is a producer but doesn't appear in the show. The show ends with a rousing edition of "Empire State of Mind."

Each best new musical nominee at the Tony Awards gets a slot performing and “Hell's Kitchen” was first, with the cast playing a medley of songs — including her hit “Fallin'” — from the show.

Then Keys appeared at the piano on the stage of the David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center and began singing her and Jay-Z’s 2009 smash. She soon got up and left the stage — “Had to do something crazy. It’s my hometown,” she explained to the crowd — and disappeared backstage, moments later apparently joining the rapper on some interior carpeted steps to wild applause. “Brooklyn, New York City in the Tonys tonight!” Jay-Z signed-off at the end.

The audience and media was inside the auditorium and no photos have surfaced of the two performers live. A version of the two finishing the song was beamed to the TV audience and the back wall of the venue. Keys wore the same outfit she was wearing onstage. Jay-Z was never spotted entering the packed auditorium.

While some parts of the Tony telecast are pre-taped — technical awards handed out before the show, some advertising packages and often segments from the top nominated plays — the strong feeling is that the musical performances are what audiences will see when they come to Broadway, with no trickery.

New York Magazine first reported that the segment had been pre-taped.

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

