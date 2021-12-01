Thanksgiving football, Big 10 rivalry game score in ratings

CBS' turkey day telecast of the Dallas Cowboys against the Las Vegas Raiders reached 37.8 million viewers, the biggest audience for an NFL regular season game since Thanksgiving 1993, the Nielsen company said.

Meanwhile, Michigan's victory over Ohio State in the Big 10's annual rivalry game was seen by 15.9 million people on Saturday afternoon. That's the most-watched regular season college football game since LSU-Alabama two years ago, Nielsen said.