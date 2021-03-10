Thanks to Winfrey and royals, CBS morning show makes history

“CBS This Morning” had 4.79 million viewers on Monday, or more than 2 million more than the show gets on a typical day, Nielsen said. “Good Morning America” had 3.35 million and “Today” had 3.18 million.

Although the precise Nielsen records go back to only 1991, there's a strong likelihood that CBS has never won, period. Starting in 1982, the network has tried a succession of different morning formats and personnel in an attempt to be competitive with its more established competitors.

More than 50 million people worldwide have seen Winfrey's interview, with more expected. CBS is rerunning the show on Friday night.