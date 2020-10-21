Thailand's leader urges protesters to give up confrontation

But there was a fresh opportunity for clashes, as shortly before the speech was aired, protesters began marching to Government House, the prime minister's offices. Police blocked the streets around the area.

“While I can listen to and acknowledge the demands of protesters, I cannot run the country based on protester or mob demands,” Prayuth said.

He said some protesters had staged “brutal attacks” against police at a rally last Friday, but acknowledged that many others, “while they may be breaking the law, were still peaceful, well-meaning people who are genuine in their desire for a better society and a better nation.”

Prayuth decried the violence, but also said the use of water cannons by riot police to break up Friday's rally was not a way “to get to a better society.”

He ended his remarks with a plea: “Let us respect the law and parliamentary democracy, and let our views be presented through our representatives in Parliament.”

The demonstrations have been carrying on even though many top protest leaders have been detained and the state of emergency bans public gatherings of more than four people.

Even the forcible dispersion of Friday's rally failed to faze protesters, who appeared in equal or greater numbers on subsequent days.

From Friday through Tuesday, police did not confront the protesters directly, instead trying to disrupt their gatherings with shutdowns of Bangkok's mass transit systems and by seeking to block their online organizing activities.

The calls for reform of the monarchy have galled conservative Thais. Royalists have stepped up their presence online and held a small rally Wednesday in Bangkok where some violence broke out,

There were bigger royalist rallies in several other provinces.

University students read a statement about a motion they lodged with the court outside Bangkok Civil Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, The student activists want the court to revoke the government's state of emergency, which was declared last week to try to rein in growing protests. The court did not immediately rule on the motion.

Supporters of monarchy display images of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida during a gathering to show their support at Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. A small group of royalist gathered to show their loyalty to the monarchy and declare they will defend the institution from any attacks. Royalists this week stepped up their activities online and in the streets, in counterpoint to ongoing student-led protests whose demands include reform of the monarchy to have it to better conform with democratic norms.

