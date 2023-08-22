Thailand threatening to shut down Facebook, alleging it doesn't screen ads well enough

A Thai Cabinet minister is threatening to try to shut down Facebook in the country, saying the social media platform does not do enough to screen the advertisements it runs, leaving people vulnerable to costly scams

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
4 hours ago
X

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai Cabinet minister is threatening to try to shut down Facebook in the country, saying the social media platform does not do enough to screen the advertisements it runs, leaving people vulnerable to costly scams.

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Thailand's minister of Digital Economy and Society, said in a statement Monday that he is ready to go to criminal court by the end of the month arguing for Facebook to be shut down in Thailand.

He said Thai authorities have already appealed to Facebook parent company Meta to take down fraudulent ads, leading to more than 5,000 being blocked, but that the problem persists.

He said ads or fake profiles on Facebook frequently purport to represent reputable financial and investment advisers offering high profits, luring people into scams in which they lose their money.

Reached by phone on Tuesday, Meta in Thailand asked for queries to be sent by email to its press department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the minister's allegations.

It was not immediately clear how quickly the court might rule on the case if it is filed by the ministry.

Facebook is extremely popular in Thailand, with more than 50 million user accounts for the country's 66 million people.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photos

BREAKING
The latest in the Trump Indictments: Surrenders begin1h ago

Father named person of interest as search for missing toddler enters 6th day
23m ago

Credit: (New York State Department of He

The CDC works to overhaul lab operations after COVID-19 test flop
30m ago

Credit: SPECIAL

IBM to sell Weather Company assets to California firm
56m ago

Credit: SPECIAL

IBM to sell Weather Company assets to California firm
56m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Booming Cumberland district sought grants meant for underserved communities
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Want to tune in for the first GOP presidential debate? Here's how to watch
5m ago
No harmful levels of PCBs found at Wyoming nuclear missile base as Air Force investigates...
12m ago
Mark Zuckerberg says a web version of Threads will be available in the next few days
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
1h ago
Trump and the other Georgia defendants will surrender at Fulton County jail
23h ago
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top