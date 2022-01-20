Thailand loosens entry restrictions as omicron worries ease

The scheduled Feb. 1 revival of the program, with the addition of the second test, was announced Thursday after a meeting of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

“The country will benefit from both Thai and foreign visitors as well as investors who help stimulate the economy,” center spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

The center also agreed to ease COVID-19 prevention measures in 25 provinces that have had tight restrictions.

Prayuth said on his Facebook page that the actions were taken in response to a better-than-expected situation with the omicron variant, and to promote economic recovery while maintaining heath safety.

The government also currenlty allows entry to visitors who quarantine for seven to 10 days in approved hotels, or join “sandbox” programs in areas such as the resort island of Phuket where they have freedom of movement during a seven-day quarantine period.

Thailand reported 8,129 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Thursday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 2,353,062 and related deaths to 21,987.