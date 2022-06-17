Thailand drops registration for visitors, outdoor mask rule

Arriving foreigners must still show proof they have been vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration announced. But a requirement to hold an insurance policy has been dropped.
Many countries in Southeast Asia count on tourism as an important source of revenue, and in the past few months have eased their entry requirements.
Thai health officials said Friday 1,967 new cases and 19 deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the previous 24 hours. The country has had more than 4.4 million cases and 30,422 fatalities since the pandemic began.
FILE - A motor-tricycle, or Tuk Tuk drives past Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand on Aug. 3, 2021. Thai authorities say that on July 1, 2022, they are lifting the need for arriving foreign visitors to register online to get pre-approval for entry. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
FILE - Tourists stand on Bang Tao Beach in Phuket, southern Thailand on Oct. 22, 2021. Thai authorities say that on July 1, 2022, they are lifting the need for arriving foreign visitors to register online to get pre-approval for entry. (AP Photo/Patrick Quinn, File)
FILE - The sun sets behind the golden mount temple in Bangkok, Thailand on March 12, 2022. Thai authorities say that on July 1, 2022, they are lifting the need for arriving foreign visitors to register online to get pre-approval for entry. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
FILE - Tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov. 1, 2021. Thai authorities say that on July 1, 2022, they are lifting the need for arriving foreign visitors to register online to get pre-approval for entry. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
FILE - Waves break on the empty tourist beach of Patong on Phuket, southern Thailand on June 29, 2021. Thai authorities say that on July 1, 2022, they are lifting the need for arriving foreign visitors to register online to get pre-approval for entry. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
FILE - Tourists jump in the waves on Maya Bay, Phi Phi Leh island in Krabi province, Thailand on May 31, 2018. Thai authorities say that on July 1, 2022, they are lifting the need for arriving foreign visitors to register online to get pre-approval for entry. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
