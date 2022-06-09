Thailand decriminalizes marijuana, but not the strong stuff

Thailand is seeking to make a splash in the market for medical marijuana, whose benefits are generally derived from other cannabinol chemicals the plant contains. Thailand already has a well developed medical tourism industry, and its climate is ideal for growing cannabis.
“We should know how to use cannabis,” Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the country’s biggest marijuana booster, said recently. “If we have the right awareness, cannabis is like gold, something valuable, and should be promoted.”
But he added, “We will have additional Ministry of Health Notifications, by the Department of Health. If it causes nuisances, we can use that law (to stop people from smoking)."
He said the government prefers to “build an awareness" that would be better than patrolling to check on people and using the law to punish them.
“Everything should be on the middle path,” Anutin said during a news conference ahead of the decriminalization Thursday.
A cannabis plant grows in a farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
A cannabis plant grows in a farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
A worker tends to cannabis plants at a farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
A worker tends to cannabis plants at a farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
A worker tends to cannabis plants at a farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
A worker tends to cannabis plants at a farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Cannabis leaves sit in a basket at a cannabis farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Cannabis leaves sit in a basket at a cannabis farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Entrepreneurs tour a cannabis farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Entrepreneurs tour a cannabis farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Cannabis plants line at a cannabis farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Cannabis plants line at a cannabis farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Entrepreneurs learn how to grow cannabis plants at a cannabis farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Entrepreneurs learn how to grow cannabis plants at a cannabis farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Workers tend to cannabis plants at a farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Workers tend to cannabis plants at a farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Entrepreneurs learn how to grow cannabis plants at a cannabis farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Entrepreneurs learn how to grow cannabis plants at a cannabis farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Workers tend to cannabis plants at a farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Workers tend to cannabis plants at a farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
The bud of a cannabis plant stands tall at a farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
The bud of a cannabis plant stands tall at a farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
A businessman tours a cannabis farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
A businessman tours a cannabis farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: Sakchai Lalit
Credit: Sakchai Lalit