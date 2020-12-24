Thailand confident coronavirus outbreak is controllable

Contact tracers tracked possible cases by identifying vendors' major customers, and about 10,000 people at risk have been tested. Cases traced to the Samut Sakhon market have been found in 27 provinces, the government said.

Heath authorities on Thursday confirmed 67 new cases, bringing the nation's total to 5,829 including 60 deaths. New cases among migrant workers were not reported on Wednesday and Thursday, with the explanation that they were being rechecked.

The government's strategy to contain the outbreak is to impose restrictions by province.

Samut Sakhon is designated a “highly controlled” area, where there are field hospitals to isolate patients, non-essential businesses are closed, people are supposed to work from home and New Year’s celebrations are banned. The province is a center for industry, and some factories will be allowed to continue operating.

Bangkok falls into the second most serious category of “controlled.” Public establishments will have limited hours but can remain open. There will be no public New Year’s celebrations, and private celebrations should be limited in size. Most of the country, those provinces with fewer than 10 cases of COVID-19, fall into two categories of surveillance.

“The efforts of the last few days have paid off. Statistics are on a downward trend,” said Natapanu Nopakun, the English-language spokesman for government’s coronavirus-fighting agency. “The key word is ‘controllable.’”

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, People stand in lines to get COVID-19 tests in Samut Sakhon, South of Bangkok. Thailand, which has kept the coronavirus largely in check for most of the year, is facing a challenge from a large outbreak of the virus among migrant workers in the province close to Bangkok.(AP Photo/Jerry Harmer, File) Credit: Jerry Harmer Credit: Jerry Harmer