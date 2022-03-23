ajc logo
X

Thailand bans cryptocurrency payments for goods and services

National & World News
1 hour ago
Thailand’s securities regulator says it is barring the use of cryptocurrencies for payment of goods and services

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s securities regulator announced Wednesday that it is barring the use of cryptocurrencies for payment of goods and services.

The ruling effective April 1 does not ban investment in cryptocurrencies, which has become increasingly popular in the past year after being promoted by local exchanges.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said it was taking action in order to protect the stability of the country’s financial and monetary systems from threats including money laundering and other cybercrimes.

The regulation also specifically bans the promotion of cryptocurrencies for payment along with the distribution of software and devices for that purpose.

It says as well that operators of digital asset businesses must warn their customers of the ban and can suspend their accounts if they violate the regulation.

Businesses have until the end of April to comply with the ban.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
'Invisible Child' is among winners of Lukas book prizes
3m ago
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
9m ago
Trump rescinds Brooks endorsement in Alabama US Senate race
10m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top