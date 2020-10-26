Thai protesters shun Parliament, ask Germany to probe king

A statement from the protest group said they presented a letter to embassy officials asking that Germany investigate whether the king “has conducted Thai politics using his royal prerogative from German soil or not.”

It said such action could be considered a violation of Germany’s territorial sovereignty, and suggested that its government consider the protesters’ request with the aim of bringing the king back to Thailand to restore the country "to the path of the truthful constitutional monarchy.”

In addition to asking whether the king is carrying out his official royal duties in Germany, the letter provocatively echoed points on which the protesters have previously criticized the king.

Germany is seen as receptive to their entreaties.

The German government already brought up the issue in early October, when Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, responding to a question in Parliament, expressed concern over any political activities the king might be conducting in the country.

On Monday in Berlin, Maas spoke again, telling reporters the government was following developments in Thailand and was aware of the demonstrations and “people taking to the streets for their rights.” He added that he also was watching the king’s activities in Germany.

“We have been examining this not only in recent weeks, but we are continuing to examine it in the long term, and if there are things we feel to be unlawful, then that will have immediate consequences,” Maas said.

Vajiralongkorn has for years spent significant time in Germany, but it only became an issue after the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in 2016.

Bhumibol was king for seven decades, and though he traveled extensively on state visits in the early years of his reign — including being welcomed with a ticker tape parade in New York City — he left the country only once after the 1960s, and that was an overnight stay in neighboring Laos.

Vajiralongkorn’s ability to spend time abroad has been made easier by changes his office sought and received to the current constitution that no longer require him to appoint a regent when away from the kingdom.

Defaming the monarchy can be punished by up to 15 years in prison under Thailand's tough lese majeste law.

Speaker of the House Chuan Leekpai cautioned at Monday's special Parliament session that it was not to discuss the role of the monarchy.

In his opening speech, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said he and his government are aware that this is an era of change, pushed by technology.

“But we have to admit that in Thailand, millions, tens of millions of people do not want to see change through chaos,” he said, referring to different points of view toward the protesters and their demands. “Everyone has their own beliefs.”

He called for Parliament to “creatively find a balance” between competing views.

Prayuth, who led a coup in 2014 as the army chief, is disliked by the protesters, who say he was returned to power unfairly in last year’s election because laws were changed to favor a pro-military party. The protesters also say the constitution, written and enacted under military rule, is undemocratic.

The non-voting session of Parliament is expected to last two days.

The protesters have little confidence in the parliamentary path, declaring the government’s efforts insincere.

They said the points of discussion submitted by Prayuth’s government for debate did not deal with the protesters’ concerns and instead were thinly disguised criticisms of the protests themselves.

The points concern the risk of the coronavirus spreading at rallies, alleged interference with a royal motorcade by a small crowd earlier this month, illegal gatherings and the destruction of images of the royal family.

Associated Press correspondent Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Pro-democracy demonstrators march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. As lawmakers debated in a special session in Parliament that was called to address political tensions, the student-led rallies were set to continue with a march through central Bangkok on Monday evening to the German Embassy, apparently to bring attention to the time King Maha Vajiralongkorn spends in Germany.

Pro-democracy demonstrators shine their mobile phone lights during a march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Pro-democracy demonstrators march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. As lawmakers debated in a special session in Parliament that was called to address political tensions, student-led rallies were set to continue with a march through central Bangkok on Monday evening to the German Embassy, apparently to bring attention to the time King Maha Vajiralongkorn spends in Germany. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Police arrive outside the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Thai royalists gathered to defend pro-democracy protesters' contention that King Maha Vajiralongkorn spends much of his time in Germany conducting Thai political activities. German government officials have recently expressed concern over political activities the king might be conducting on the Germany's soil. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

School children and supporters of pro-democracy protesters, display placards during a rally at a major intersection next to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Placards from left read: "My future, can I choose it by myself, Have to study and disperse dictatorship at the same time, very brave, very good, Thank you."

Buddhist monks supporters of pro-democracy protesters display placards as they march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Placards from left read: "Do you ever watch Dharma program? Or you watch only Nation channel, Police, do not use any weapon, because they are the people."

Pro-democracy protesters flashing three fingers as they march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The sign translated reads, "People see you in Germany."

Pro-democracy demonstrators shine their mobile phone lights as they march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. As lawmakers debated in a special session in Parliament that was called to address political tensions, student-led rallies were set to continue with a march through central Bangkok on Monday evening to the German Embassy, apparently to bring attention to the time King Maha Vajiralongkorn spends in Germany. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy demonstrators march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. As lawmakers debated in a special session in Parliament that was called to address political tensions, student-led rallies were set to continue with a march through central Bangkok on Monday evening to the German Embassy, apparently to bring attention to the time King Maha Vajiralongkorn spends in Germany. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy demonstrators march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. As lawmakers debated in a special session in Parliament that was called to address political tensions, student-led rallies were set to continue with a march through central Bangkok on Monday evening to the German Embassy, apparently to bring attention to the time King Maha Vajiralongkorn spends in Germany. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy demonstrators flash a three-finger salute of defiance in front of the Thai king's portrait as they march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha delivers a speech during an open special session at the parliament house in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Police arrive outside the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Thai royalists gathered outside the embassy to defend pro-democracy protesters' contention that King Maha Vajiralongkorn spends much of his time in Germany conducting Thai political activities. German government officials have recently expressed concern over political activities the king might be conducting on the Germany's soil. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Nithitorn Lamleau, a leader of the Thai monarchy supporters address the gathering outside German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Police officers and supporters of the Thai monarchy are reflected on the sign of the German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The royalists gathered to defend pro-democracy protesters' contention that King Maha Vajiralongkorn spends much of his time in Germany conducting Thai political activities. German government officials have recently expressed concern over political activities the king might be conducting on the Germany's soil. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

A supporter of the monarchy gives a thumb-up during a gathering outside German Embassy in central Bangkok, Thailand Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The royalists gathered to defend pro-democracy protesters' contention that King Maha Vajiralongkorn spends much of his time in Germany conducting Thai political activities. German government officials have recently expressed concern over political activities the king might be conducting on the Germany's soil. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe