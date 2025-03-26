Thai prime minister survives a challenge by rivals who say her father is pulling the strings

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra easily survived a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Wednesday, following a two-day debate in which rivals charged that she has mismanaged the country and let her father, a former prime minister, control her administration.

Opposition lawmakers argued that she has been unduly influenced by her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Thaksin is a popular but highly controversial political figure who was ousted in a 2006 military coup, fled into exile and recently returned to Thailand.

Paetongtarn's opponents said her administration has improperly favored the personal and financial interests of her family and her father. They also accused her of tax evasion and mishandling many of the country's chronic problems including the slumping economy, air pollution, crime and corruption.