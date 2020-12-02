Thai prime minister acquitted of ethics breach, retains post

A general election last year brought to power a proxy party established by the military, which with its allies selected Prayuth to serve again as prime minister. The ongoing protests charge that the 2017 constitution established under military rule gave the military’s proxy Palang Pracharath Party an unfair advantage in the election.

When Prayuth and several of his Cabinet ministers faced a censure debate in Parliament in February, opposition leader Sompong Amornwiwat of the Pheu Thai party raised the issue of whether Prayuth had acted illegally by continuing to live at his army residence at a base in Bangkok.

Prayuth’s defense has been that the official residence of the prime minister is undergoing renovation, and also that he faces security concerns.

The army has argued on his behalf that his military housing is actually a VIP guest house, though critics suggest that if he did not pay at least for water and electricity, he may be breaking the law.

In the past 12 years, court rulings have ousted three Thai prime ministers.

The court, like the military, is considered a pillar of the country’s royalist establishment, and the ultimate bulwark against threats to it. The three ousted politicians were associated with a former prime minister, populist billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted by a 2006 military coup after being accused of abuse of power, corruption and disrespect to the monarchy.

In this photo released by Government Spokesman Office, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha receives flowers from well wishers in Samut Songkhram province, Thailand, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Thailand's highest court is set to rule Wednesday, Dec. 2, on whether Prayuth has breached ethics clauses in the country's constitution and should be ousted from his position. (Government Spokesman Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by Government Spokesman Office, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha right, gives the traditional greeting or "wai" in Samut Songkhram province, Thailand, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Thailand's highest court is set to rule Wednesday, on whether Prayuth has breached ethics clauses in the country's constitution and should be ousted from his position. (Government Spokesman Office via AP) NO SALE Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by Government Spokesman Office, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, left, poses with well-wishers for a selfie in Samut Songkhram province, Thailand, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Thailand’s highest court is set to rule Wednesday on whether Prayuth has breached ethics clauses in the country’s constitution and should be ousted from his position. (Government Spokesman Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrives to speak to the media during a press conference at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Thailand’s highest court is set to rule Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 on whether Prayuth has breached ethics clauses in the country’s constitution and should be ousted from his position. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit