Thai king and queen take to street to meet adoring royalists

Virtually all of the supporters in the crowd Sunday wore yellow shirts, signifying loyalty to the crown.

“I came here today led by my heart,” said 44-year-old businesswoman and astrological consultant Pakawarin Damrongrotthawee. “Born as Thais, we must be grateful to the monarchy. If anyone wants to protest the government, they can do it. But they must not touch the monarchy.”

As the smiling royal couple emerged, members of the crowd shouted “Long live the King!” and kissed the monarch’s feet as the couple passed, several wiping them with a towel. Some onlookers reached out to touch his hand, and gave the couple yellow roses as they went by. Other members of the royal family followed in their wake.

It was the latest of several such events that have taken place in a few cities around the country. It came after another week in which student-led demands to shake up the powerful royal institution made international headlines.

Supporters of the monarchy among the public at large have failed on their own to work up the same excitement and crowds as the pro-democracy demonstrators.

But the photogenic opportunities of a royal walkabout, with crowds drawn by the rare chance to get up close and personal with the king, are a way of showing that many Thais appear satisfied with the monarchy as it is. Members of the media were also allowed unusually close access.

“This is my first time to come to greet the king,” said 55-year-old Siraseth Limpisuree. “I would like to encourage him, as a group of Thai people has a wrong attitude toward the monarchy. I want them to understand that the monarchy is part of Thai society and Thailand can never survive without the monarchy. We should not get the monarchy involved in political chaos. The government can be changed, but the monarchy should not be reformed as they (the protesters) demand.”

The student-led protesters charge that the palace exercises undue power and influence for a constitutional monarchy, and seek to have it made more accountable under law. They deny they want to see the royal institution abolished.

The demands to reform the monarchy have shattered a taboo in a way that would have seemed unthinkable just a few months ago. The royal institution has traditionally been presented as the nation’s cornerstone and above criticism.

But the institution's foundations were shaken by the death in 2016 of Vajiralongkorn’s father, King Bhumibol, after seven decades on the throne, leaving it vulnerable to criticism, despite a strict law against defaming the monarchy that can bring prison terms of up to 15 years .

The protests began in earnest in July and originally demanded political changes — including new elections and a more democratic constitution — but parallel demands for reform of the monarchy have since taken center stage.

Thousands had marched to the German Embassy in Bangkok last Monday to appeal to Angela Merkel’s government to investigate whether Thailand’s king has exercised political power during his extended stays in Bavaria.

On Thursday, protesters laid out a red carpet on a major city street and staged a satirical fashion show, parodying an event being held at the same time by Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, a daughter of the king who is a fashion designer, at a luxury hotel nearby.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, center left and Queen Suthida, center right wave to supporters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Under increasing pressure from protesters demanding reforms to the monarchy, Thailand's king and queen met Sunday with thousands of adoring supporters in Bangkok, mixing with citizens in the street after attending a religious ceremony inside the Grand Palace. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn) Credit: Wason Wanichakorn Credit: Wason Wanichakorn

