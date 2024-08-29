Nation & World News

Thai court hands a YouTube chef who is the son of famous Spanish actors a life sentence for murder

A court in Thailand has found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a member of a famous Spanish acting family, guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced him to life in prison, in a lurid case that involved the victim being dismembered
Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, father of Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, talks to reporters arrives at Koh Samui provincial court in southern Thailand, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. A court in Thailand is expected to sentence the son of the actor accused of killing and dismembering a Colombian surgeon on a popular tourist island.(AP Photo/Thanapat Cherajin)

1 minute ago

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Thailand on Thursday found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a member of a famous Spanish acting family, guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced him to life in prison, in a lurid case that involved the victim being dismembered.

The Koh Samui Provincial Court issued an initial sentence of death for Sancho, but in its ruling commuted it to life imprisonment due to his cooperation during the trial, Police Col. Paisan Sangthep, deputy commander of the Surat Thani Provincial Police, who attended the hearing, told The Associated Press.

Sancho, a 30-year-old chef with a YouTube channel, had been charged with the murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, a 44-year-old plastic surgeon from Colombia, when both were vacationing on the Thai holiday island of Koh Pha-ngan in August last year.

Spanish Actress Silvia Bronchalo, mother of Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, arrives at Koh Samui provincial court in southern Thailand, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. A court in Thailand is expected to sentence the son of the actor accused of killing and dismembering a Colombian surgeon on a popular tourist island.(AP Photo/Thanapat Cherajin)

Media gate is seen outside Koh Samui provincial court in southern Thailand, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanapat Cherajin)

FILE - A Thai police officer escorts Spanish Daniel Sancho Bronchalo on suspicion of murdering and dismembering a Colombian surgeon from Koh Phagnan island to Koh Samui Island court, southern Thailand, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Somkeat Ruksaman, File )

