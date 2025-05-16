Nation & World News
Thai construction magnate surrenders on felony negligence charges over building collapse in quake

A construction magnate and more than a dozen other people have surrendered to police on criminal negligence charges for the collapse of a Bangkok high-rise during a March 28 earthquake
FILE- Rescuers search for victims at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a strong earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, early Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn, File)

BANGKOK (AP) — A construction magnate and more than a dozen other people surrendered to police Friday on criminal negligence charges for the collapse of a Bangkok high-rise during a March 28 earthquake.

Premchai Karnasuta, the president of Italian-Thai Development Co, the main Thai contractor for the building project, as well as designers and engineers were among 17 charged with the felony of professional negligence causing death, Bangkok deputy police chief Noppasin Poonsawat said.

The accused have publicly denied wrongdoing.

Ninety-two people were confirmed dead in the rubble of the building that had been under construction and a small number of other people remain unaccounted for. The building, which was to become a new State Audit Office, was the only one in Thailand to collapse in the earthquake that was centered in neighboring Myanmar.

Noppasin said at a news conference that evidence and testimony from experts suggested the building plan did not meet standards and codes. The Bangkok Post newspaper said police had also determined the project showed "structural flaws in the core lift shaft and substandard concrete and steel.”

Thai media have reported allegations of wrongdoing in the project almost every day since the building’s collapse, many of them involving irregular documentation for the project. Their reports have highlighted the role of Italian-Thai’s Chinese joint venture partner, the China Railway No. 10 company, which is involved in projects around the world.

A Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for the 17 on Thursday. Noppasin said 15 turned themselves in at a police station in the morning and the remaining two were expected to do so later Friday.

A room of a high school is seen filled with debris after it was allegedly hit by an airstrike by the military in Ohe Htein Twin village in Tabayin township, also known as Depayin in Sagaing region, Myanmar, Monday, May 12, 2025. (White Depeyin People Defence Force via AP)

FILE - This undated photo provided by Murray Osorio PLLC shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia. (Murray Osorio PLLC via AP)

Gov. Brian Kemp, here speaking about Hurricane Helene relief bills in May 8, strategically vetoed a few bills in the final hours of Georgia's bill-signing period. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

