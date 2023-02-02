Texas woman accused of killing friend, taking baby sentenced

“We are hopeful that this outcome will bring some closure to the Broussard and Carey families and help them continue their healing process,” Garza said.

Fieramusca and Broussard were friends who met about a decade ago at church camp, according to court records. At one point, Fieramusca had a key to Broussard’s apartment and the women discussed being pregnant together, even considering that they might give birth on the same day, the court record states.

Broussard's fiance told investigators that she told him on Dec. 8 or 9 that Fieramusca had given birth to a baby girl, but he never saw any photos of the child. Fieramusca told a Texas Ranger that she went to the beach with a cousin on the day Broussard was abducted. But she later told the same officer that she gave birth on that day, although she was unable to provide specifics of her delivery, according to the affidavit.