Texas urges residents to cut energy as heat wave strains power grid

“We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service,” Woody Rickerson, ERCOT vice president of grid planning and operations, said in a statement. “This is unusual for this early in the summer season.”

Adrian Ochoa wipes his face while working on a deck in Dallas on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. On Monday, when soaring temperatures drove electricity demand in Texas to set a June record, the state’s power regulators asked citizens to use less power or face a repeat of the deadly power failures in February that left 69 percent of Texans without power and half without water.

ERCOT spokeswoman Leslie Sopko said 9,066 megawatts of the idled capacity were from steam-powered generator units fueled by gas, coal or nuclear fission.

“We’re currently seeing three to four times the number of forced thermal (steam-powered) generation outages on our system than we would typically expect to see this time of year,” Sopko said in an afternoon telephone conference.

“All of these thermal units are offline due to mechanical failure or the need for repairs,” she said.

Also, wind-powered generator output was producing 3,500 to 6,000 megawatts between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, about 1,500 megawatts less than what is typically available for peak conditions, according to an ERCOT statement. Solar power was producing more than 5,000 megawatts, Sopko said.

“We want you to know that we share the same concerns of all Texans, and this is a priority to ensure that generators can perform as we head into the summer months,” she said.

A megawatt usually powers about 200 homes on a summer day. Summer officially begins on Sunday.

ERCOT officials had assured early last month that its latest assessment showed the grid was expected to provide sufficient power to meet peak summer demand. Still, it expected record-breaking demand for electric power that could mean tight supply reserve margins. ERCOT predicted a demand peak of 77,144 megawatts this summer.

Heat-index readings topped 100 degrees in much of Texas on Monday. ERCOT already had issued one conservation alert on April 13 when with temperatures ranging from the 50s to the lower 80s.

Despite experts who say Texas’ power grid remains vulnerable, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has declared that new reforms “fix all of the flaws” that caused a deadly February winter blackout.

Workers Miguel Ángel Moreno, left, and Javier Quezada, take a break from work and and try to cool off in the shade from the extreme heat in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday. On Monday, when soaring temperatures drove electricity demand in Texas to a June record, state regulators asked citizens to use less power or face a repeat of the deadly failures in February that left 69 percent of Texans without electricity and half without water.

More than 4 million people lost power when temperatures plunged into single digits over Valentine’s Day’s weekend, icing power generators and buckling the state’s electric grid. State officials say they have confirmed at least 151 deaths blamed on the freeze and resulting outages, but the real toll is believed to be higher.

Texas lawmakers made significant changes during the recent legislative session that include mandates to “weatherize” power plants for extreme temperatures and new processes to avert communication failures. However, energy experts have said the reforms do not go far enough to assure a similar catastrophe won’t happen again in one of America’s most booming states.

ArLuther Lee contributed to this report for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.