Texas Tech's Ramirez carted off at No. 16 NC State

7 hours ago
Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez was carted off in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game at No. 16 North Carolina State with a serious leg injury

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez was carted off in the first quarter Saturday night at No. 16 North Carolina State with an apparent serious leg injury.

Ramirez was injured when teammates tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston, with the pile rolling over Ramirez's left leg that was planted in the turf. The leg bent below the knee and was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass, with team training staffers using a towel to cover the lower left leg as they began treating him.

The game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes before he was lifted onto the cart. Ramirez was alert and multiple N.C. State players came by to offer a fist tap or well-wishes before he left with 4:02 on the clock.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

