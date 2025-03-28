Nation & World News
Texas Tech rallies from 16 points down to beat Arkansas 85-83 in first OT game in March Madness

Darrion Williams scored to break a tie with 7.3 seconds left in overtime after tying the game with a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation to lead Texas Tech to an 85-83 win over Arkansas and a spot in the Elite Eight
Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams (5) shoots against Arkansas forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams (5) shoots against Arkansas forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By JOSH DUBOW – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Darrion Williams scored the tiebreaking basket with 7.3 seconds left in overtime after tying the game with a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation to lead Texas Tech to an 85-83 win over Arkansas on Thursday night and a spot in the Elite Eight.

The first overtime game of March Madness came thanks to a furious comeback by the third-seeded Red Raiders (28-8) from 16 points down midway through the second half against coach John Calipari's 10th-seeded Razorbacks (22-14).

Texas Tech advanced to play top-seeded Florida in the West Region final on Saturday with a chance at the school's second Final Four trip after losing the title game to Virginia in 2019.

That idea seemed far-fetched for most of this game as Arkansas broke out to a double-digit lead early and was in control most of the way. Johnell Davis' layup with just under 5 minutes left gave the Razorbacks a 13-point lead.

But the Red Raiders closed regulation with a 16-3 run behind three 3-pointers from Christian Anderson and three baskets from Williams. The biggest came when he rattled in a 3 with 9.7 seconds left after Jonas Aidoo had missed the front end of a one-and-one.

JT Toppin then scored to start overtime and give Texas Tech its first lead since the opening minutes and it went back and forth from there, with D.J. Wagner tying it for Arkansas with 34 seconds left.

Williams then scored down low to give Texas Tech the lead and Wagner's last shot hit the front rim, sending the Red Raiders into a wild celebration at midcourt as Williams pointed to the crowd that included a contingent of his friends and family that came from Sacramento for the game.

Calipari could only walk off the court with pursed lips and a sigh as his first season at Arkansas ended in heartbreak after he fell just short of being the first coach ever to take four schools to the Elite Eight.

Anderson scored 22 points to lead Texas Tech, while Toppin and Williams added 20 apiece.

Davis scored 30 points for the Razorbacks and Karter Knox added 20.

No Chance

The Red Raiders were missing a key player once again with top outside shooter Chance McMillian missing his fourth straight game with an oblique injury. McMillian, who grew up in San Francisco, had been hoping to play in his homecoming game but was ruled out before tipoff.

Arkansas got forward Adou Thiero back for the first time since he injured his left knee on Feb. 22. Thiero played five minutes.

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (4) blocks a shot by Texas Tech forward JT Toppin (15) during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland celebrates after winning in overtime in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament game against Arkansas, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson (4) celebrates after winning in overtime in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament game against Arkansas, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Texas Tech guard Kevin Overton (1) and guard Elijah Hawkins (3) defend against Arkansas guard Johnell Davis (1) during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Arkansas guard Johnell Davis (1) shoots during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament game against Texas Tech, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Arkansas head coach John Calipari reacts from the sideline during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Texas Tech, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams (5), Arkansas forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) and guard Boogie Fland (2) reach for a rebound during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Arkansas forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) and forward Jonas Aidoo (9) defend against Texas Tech guard Kevin Overton, right, during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (4) dunks during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament game against Texas Tech, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams (5) shoots during overtime in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament game against Arkansas, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Arkansas guard D.J. Wagner (21) reacts after the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Texas Tech, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Arkansas head coach John Calipari leaves the court after the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament game against Texas Tech, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Texas Tech guard Elijah Hawkins (3) celebrates after winning in overtime in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament game against Arkansas, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams (5) celebrates after scoring during overtime in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament game against Arkansas, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

