Texas Tech leading scorer Pop Isaacs accused in lawsuit of sexual assault of a minor, ESPN reports

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech basketball player Pop Isaacs, the team's leading scorer, has been accused in a civil lawsuit of sexual assault of a minor when the Red Raiders were playing in a tournament in the Bahamas, ESPN reported Friday night.

The lawsuit was filed in Lubbock County, where the Texas Tech campus is, by the parents of the girl who says she was assaulted. ESPN obtained a copy of the lawsuit, which was not available online.

According to the lawsuit, the girl was 17 at the time of alleged assault. The age of consent in the Bahamas is 16, but the lawsuit says the girl was intoxicated and could not give consent.