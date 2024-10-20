Breaking: Atlanta United gets all the results, advances to MLS playoffs
Nation & World News

Texas TD against Georgia 2 plays after interception 1st wiped out by penalty and trash on field

Texas fans littered the north end of the field with water bottles and other trash after an interception for the top-ranked Longhorns against No. 5 Georgia was initially wiped out by a pass-interference penalty before officials changed their call
Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) celebrates his interception with Texas defensive back Gavin Holmes (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) celebrates his interception with Texas defensive back Gavin Holmes (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)
18 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fans littered the north end of the field with water bottles and other trash after an interception for the top-ranked Longhorns against No. 5 Georgia was initially wiped out by a pass-interference penalty before officials changed their call.

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was irate at officials for the call late in the third quarter Saturday night that had appeared to wipe out Jahdae Barron's 36-yard interception return to the Georgia 9. The coach then headed toward the far corner of the field signaling to the student section to settle down and quit throwing things.

As the debris was being picked up, officials were discussing the play and picked up the flag for Barron's contact with Arian Smith before the pick.

Two plays later, Quinn Ewers threw a 17-yard touchdown to Jaydon Blue to get the Longhorns to 23-15 after they had trailed 23-0 at halftime.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws down field against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Texas fans throw trash on field, controversial pass interference penalty reversed31m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 1 Texas putting the Golden Hat away with a focus on bigger trophies after a perfect...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 1 Texas' dominant defense will be tested by No. 5 Georgia and senior QB Carson Beck
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Top-ranked Texas hosts No. 5 Georgia in marquee SEC showdown that could determine playoff...
The Latest
A drone targets the Israeli prime minister's house during new barrages with Hezbollah24m ago
Children greet King Charles III and Queen Camilla outside a Sydney church27m ago
Gary Woodland with a 65 in Las Vegas is in contention for the first time since brain...58m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT