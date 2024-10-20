Texas TD against Georgia 2 plays after interception 1st wiped out by penalty and trash on field

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fans littered the north end of the field with water bottles and other trash after an interception for the top-ranked Longhorns against No. 5 Georgia was initially wiped out by a pass-interference penalty before officials changed their call.

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was irate at officials for the call late in the third quarter Saturday night that had appeared to wipe out Jahdae Barron's 36-yard interception return to the Georgia 9. The coach then headed toward the far corner of the field signaling to the student section to settle down and quit throwing things.

As the debris was being picked up, officials were discussing the play and picked up the flag for Barron's contact with Arian Smith before the pick.