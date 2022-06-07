ajc logo
Texas suspends inmate transports after escape left 5 dead

This undated photo provided by the family via Houston Northwest Church shows Mark Collins. Collins was one of the people authorities believe was killed by Gonzalo Lopez, 46, a convicted murderer who escaped from prison. (Family Photo/Courtesy of Houston Northwest Church via AP)

By JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Texas prison system says it's temporarily stopped transporting inmates as it investigates how a convicted murderer escaped from a transport bus last month, later killing a man and his four grandsons

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas' prison system has temporarily stopped transporting inmates as it investigates how a convicted murderer escaped from a bus last month and later killed a man and his four grandsons.

“The agency is conducting an internal Serious Incident Review and also intends to bring in an outside firm to conduct an independent review to identify factors that may have led to the escape of (Gonzalo) Lopez,” the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a statement Monday. No timeline was given for how long the internal review would take to complete.

The agency said if it must transport an inmate for an emergency medical appointment or for release, it will have more security.

Such additional security measures were in place when a van that was transporting an inmate from a hospital to a prison in East Texas collided with another vehicle early Tuesday on a freeway north of Houston, according to the prison agency. Three guards were injured but were expected to survive. The inmate was in stable condition.

Lopez, who had killed on behalf of Mexican drug cartels, fled a prison bus on May 12 after breaking free from his restraints and from a caged area of the vehicle. Lopez stabbed and injured the bus driver before escaping into a wooded area near Centerville, which is between Dallas and Houston.

Authorities believe that on Thursday, Lopez killed 66-year-old Mark Collins, and his four grandsons, Waylon Collins, 18; Carson Collins, 16; Hudson Collins, 11; and Bryson Collins, 11. Waylon, Carson and Hudson were brothers and Bryson was their cousin. Investigators say Lopez stole an AR-15-style rifle and a pistol from the family's ranch near Centerville, as well as a truck that he drove about 220 miles (350 kilometers) to Atascosa County, south of San Antonio, where officers fatally shot him late Thursday.

Texas state Sen. John Whitmire, who had called for a temporary halt in inmate transports, praised the prison agency’s change in policy.

“While the investigation continues into exactly what happened with the recent escape and tragic murder of 5 members of the Collins family, we must act swiftly to ensure no other Texan is in danger of losing their life or being harmed by an escaped inmate being transported on Texas roads,” Whitmire, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, said in a written statement.

The committee will likely have a hearing sometime this summer to review what happened and prison system polices related to transporting inmates, said Lara Wendler, a spokeswoman for Whitmire.

The state senator has suggested the Department of Criminal Justice should keep violent offenders in prison units closer to medical facilities or should have medical teams visit the units.

Whitmire also called for additional security during inmate transports, including having another vehicle with armed officers follow close behind.

Funeral services for Mark Collins and his grandsons, who were from the Houston suburb of Tomball, were set for Saturday.

During a service Sunday at the family’s church in Houston, Glen Collins, Mark Collins’ brother, said his faith was helping him get through this difficult time.

“This is where I find solace and comfort. ... There is a purpose in this, no doubt. ... I lost my best friend. He kept me sharp. But there is a purpose,” Glen Collins said.

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter at www.twitter.com/juanlozano70

This undated photo provided by the family via Houston Northwest Church shows Bryson Collins. Bryson was one of the people authorities believe was killed by Gonzalo Lopez, 46, a convicted murderer who escaped from prison. (Family Photo/Courtesy of Houston Northwest Church via AP)

This undated photo provided by the family via Houston Northwest Church shows, from left to right, Carson Collins, Hudson Collins and Waylon Collins, who authorities believe were all killed by Gonzalo Lopez, 46, a convicted murderer who escaped from prison. (Family Photo/Courtesy of Houston Northwest Church via AP)

People gather for a community vigil at Tomball High School for the five members of an area family who were killed by an escaped prisoner Friday, June 3, 2022 in Tomball, Texas. Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus last month was fatally shot by law enforcement in Texas after he killed five members of the same family, including four children, and stole a truck from their rural weekend cabin, officials said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A woman carries flowers to a community vigil at Tomball High School for the five members of an area family who were killed by an escaped prisoner Friday, June 3, 2022 in Tomball, Texas. Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus last month was fatally shot by law enforcement in Texas after he killed five members of the same family, including four children, and stole a truck from their rural weekend cabin, officials said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

This preview of a digital embed shows a map locating the events of an escaped Texas prisoner who killed a family of five. (AP Digital Embed)

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Gonzalo Lopez. Lopez, a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month, was shot dead by law enforcement late Thursday, June 2, 2022, after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.(Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month. Lopez was fatally shot by law enforcement late Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Jourdanton, Texas, after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

