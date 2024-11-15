Nation & World News

Texas Supreme Court rules against lawmakers who stopped execution with last-minute subpoena

The Texas Supreme Court ruled that a legislative subpoena cannot be used to stop an execution, putting a decisive end to a legal battle that halted the scheduled execution of Robert Roberson last month
By NADIA LATHAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a legislative subpoena cannot be used to stop an execution after Republican and Democratic lawmakers used the novel maneuver last month to pause Robert Roberson's lethal injection at the last minute.

Roberson was scheduled to die by lethal injection on Oct. 17 when lawmakers, in a last-ditch effort, issued a subpoena to have him testify at the Texas Capitol days after his planned execution.

This spurred a legal conundrum between the state's criminal and civil courts, which ultimately led to the Texas Supreme Court temporarily ruling in Roberson's favor.

Roberson, who was sentenced to death in 2003 for killing his 2-year-old daughter, has gained bipartisan support from lawmakers and medical experts who say he was convicted on faulty evidence of a “shaken baby” diagnosis. If executed, Roberson will be the first person in the United States to die under shaken baby syndrome.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Anti-abortion advocates press Trump for more restrictions as abortion pill sales spike
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wisconsin Supreme Court grapples with whether state's 175-year-old abortion ban is valid
Placeholder Image

Credit: Associated Press and AJC

Here’s what a second Trump administration could mean for Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Abortion in Georgia: Here is what’s currently legal — and not
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Belize issues warnings as Tropical Storm Sara scrapes along Honduran coast, bringing...16m ago
Rauw Alejandro on Puerto Rico, salsa and working with Pharrell on his new album24m ago
Man and four teenagers convicted of murdering two boys in mistaken identity case25m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens