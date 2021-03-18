Texas Southern beats Mount St. Mary's 60-52 in NCAA opener

It didn't take long for Texas Southern to change the game after trailing 30-20 at the half.

Walker and Gilliam scored the first 11 points to give the Tigers a 31-30 lead. The Tigers started pulling away with a 12-4 spurt that made it 46-42 with 8:10 to play and finally put the game away at the free-throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Mount St. Mary's: The Mountaineers beat the two top seeds in the Northeastern Conference Tournament to make the 68-team field. They made a gallant effort Thursday before coming up short.

Texas Southern: Coach Johnny Jones now has first tourney win with the Tigers and just the third ever by a Southwestern Athletic Conference champion. While Texas Southern found a way to advance, it needs to play much better to compete with the Wolverines.

THE ROAD HERE

Mount St. Mary's: Positive COVID-19 tests forced the Mountaineers to put the program on pause twice in December, forcing them into a monthlong break between games. Five games were postponed or canceled from Dec. 9-Jan. 6 and they didn't play a home game for 37 days.

Texas Southern: The Tigers started this season by playing four games in nine days and closed it by playing 10 games in 20 days because of make-up dates. They also were forced to play on the road after March 4 because their home court suffered water damage during a winter storm.

UP NEXT

Texas Southern faces Michigan on Saturday in West Lafayette.

Players warm up on the court before the start of a First Four game between Texas Southern and Mount St. Mary's in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Mount St. Mary's guard Damian Chong Qui (15) attempts to save the ball from going out-of-bounds during the first half of a First Four game against Texas Southern in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Texas Southern forward John Walker III (24) is fouled as he takes a shot during the first half of a First Four game against Mount St. Mary's in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Texas Southern forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5), left, and Mount St. Mary's forward Frantisek Barton (24) battle for a rebound during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

A worker cleans the backboard and rim on the court during halftime of a First Four game between Texas Southern and Mount St. Mary's in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler