Texas slows Maryland, gets to Elite Eight with 64-61 win

A win there would send Texas to the Final Four for the first time since 2003. And they would get there with first-year coach Vic Schaefer, who left a powerhouse program at Mississippi State to build another with the Longhorns. Chants of “Texas Fight” roared from the Texas fans at the Alamodome after the final buzzer. The team, led by Schaefer, ran up to a riser in front of the fans and had a socially distant celebration with them.

“Coach said in the beginning, he said nobody’s going to believe in us, but us, and we came out here, we started out really slow, a 9-0 run, but we believed in each other,” Collier said. “We pulled ourselves together closer in the huddle and we said we’re going to get this done, we’re going to make history and we're going to go to the Elite Eight.”

Texas has made its deep run in the tournament on the strength of guard play in support Collier, who has already announced she will turn pro as the projected No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Taylor finished with 15 points, Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 14 and Lambert scored 10, taking her last free throws with gauze in her nostril after taking an earlier blow to the face.

Miller scored 21 points to lead Maryland (26-3).

STAT LINE

Maryland was just 5 of 22 on 3-pointers. Benzan, who led the nation at 51 percent, made just two, none in the second half.

HARD HITS

Texas guard Audrey Warren left the game with 4:50 left to play after hitting her head on the floor when she tangled with two Maryland players for a rebound. She stayed on the floor for a few minutes before she taken the locker room for evaluation for a concussion. Warren finished with eight points and four rebounds.

Warren returned to the court for the postgame celebration with her teammates.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Maryland's Diamond Miller reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Texas's Celeste Taylor tries to get past Maryland's Katie Benzan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Maryland's Katie Benzan saves a ball in front of Texas's Audrey Warren during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Texas's Joanne Allen-Taylor shoots past Maryland's Katie Benzan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Maryland's Mimi Collins and Texas's Audrey Warren go after a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Maryland's Chloe Bibby tries to draw a charge on Texas's Celeste Taylor during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash