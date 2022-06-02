Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

The gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, spent roughly 80 minutes inside the school, and more than an hour passed from when the first officers followed him into the building and when he was killed by law enforcement.

Since the shooting, law enforcement and state officials have struggled to present an accurate timeline and details of the event and how police responded, sometimes providing conflicting information or withdrawing some statements hours later. State police have said some accounts were preliminary and may change as more witnesses are interviewed.

Much of the focus turned to Arredondo. Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Arredondo believed the situation had turned into hostage situation and made the “wrong decision” to not order officers to attempt to breach the classroom as 911 calls were being made to the outside.

Gutierrez said it's unclear if any details from the 911 calls was being shared with law enforcement officers from multiple agencies on the scene.

“Uvalde PD was the one receiving the 911 calls for 45 minutes while officers were sitting in a hallway, while 19 officers were sitting in a hallway for 45 minutes” Gutierrez said. “We don’t know if it was being communicated to those people or not.”

But, the senator said, the Commission on State Emergency Communications told him school district police chief did not know.

“He’s the incident commander. He did not receive (the) 911 calls,” Gutierrez said.

Funerals for those slain began this week.

___

___

Blebierg reported from Dallas.

