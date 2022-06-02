ajc logo
X

Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

Texas state sen. Roland Gutierrez, speaks during a news conference held at a town square in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, June 2, 2022. 19 students and two teachers were killed in last week's elementary school shooting in the town. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Combined ShapeCaption
Texas state sen. Roland Gutierrez, speaks during a news conference held at a town square in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, June 2, 2022. 19 students and two teachers were killed in last week's elementary school shooting in the town. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

National & World News
By JAY REEVES and JAKE BLEIBERG, Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
A Texas state senator says the commander at the scene of a school shooting in Texas was not informed of panicked 911 calls from inside the school building

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside the building as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.

Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the pleas for help from people inside Robb Elementary School on May 24 did not make their way to school district police Chief Pete Arredondo. The Democratic senator called it a “system failure” that calls were going to the city police but were not communicated to Arredondo.

“I want to know specifically who was receiving the 911 calls,” Gutierrez said during a news conference, adding that no single person or entity was fully to blame for the massacre.

However, he said, Gov. Greg Abbot should accept much of the responsibility for the failures in the police response.

“There was error at every level, including the legislative level. Greg Abbott has plenty of blame in all of this,” Gutierrez said.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

The gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, spent roughly 80 minutes inside the school, and more than an hour passed from when the first officers followed him into the building and when he was killed by law enforcement.

Since the shooting, law enforcement and state officials have struggled to present an accurate timeline and details of the event and how police responded, sometimes providing conflicting information or withdrawing some statements hours later. State police have said some accounts were preliminary and may change as more witnesses are interviewed.

Much of the focus turned to Arredondo. Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Arredondo believed the situation had turned into hostage situation and made the “wrong decision” to not order officers to attempt to breach the classroom as 911 calls were being made to the outside.

Gutierrez said it's unclear if any details from the 911 calls was being shared with law enforcement officers from multiple agencies on the scene.

“Uvalde PD was the one receiving the 911 calls for 45 minutes while officers were sitting in a hallway, while 19 officers were sitting in a hallway for 45 minutes” Gutierrez said. “We don’t know if it was being communicated to those people or not.”

But, the senator said, the Commission on State Emergency Communications told him school district police chief did not know.

“He’s the incident commander. He did not receive (the) 911 calls,” Gutierrez said.

Funerals for those slain began this week.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

___

Blebierg reported from Dallas.

Combined ShapeCaption
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Combined ShapeCaption
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who served as on-site commander during the shooting, said that he's talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who served as on-site commander during the shooting, said that he's talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who served as on-site commander during the shooting, said that he's talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
A mother and her two daughters embrace one another while visiting a memorial at a town square in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to pay their respects to the victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

A mother and her two daughters embrace one another while visiting a memorial at a town square in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to pay their respects to the victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
A mother and her two daughters embrace one another while visiting a memorial at a town square in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to pay their respects to the victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
A man, who declined to give his name, sits in front of a banner showing images of victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

A man, who declined to give his name, sits in front of a banner showing images of victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
A man, who declined to give his name, sits in front of a banner showing images of victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
Jolean Olvedo, left, weeps while being comforted by her partner Natalia Gutierrez at a memorial for Robb Elementary School students and teachers who were killed in last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Jolean Olvedo, left, weeps while being comforted by her partner Natalia Gutierrez at a memorial for Robb Elementary School students and teachers who were killed in last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
Jolean Olvedo, left, weeps while being comforted by her partner Natalia Gutierrez at a memorial for Robb Elementary School students and teachers who were killed in last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
A back door at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman entered through to get into a classroom in last week's shooting, is seen in the distance in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

A back door at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman entered through to get into a classroom in last week's shooting, is seen in the distance in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
A back door at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman entered through to get into a classroom in last week's shooting, is seen in the distance in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. When the gunman arrived at the school, he hopped its fence and easily entered through an unlocked back door, police said. He holed himself up in a fourth-grade classroom where he killed the children and teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. When the gunman arrived at the school, he hopped its fence and easily entered through an unlocked back door, police said. He holed himself up in a fourth-grade classroom where he killed the children and teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. When the gunman arrived at the school, he hopped its fence and easily entered through an unlocked back door, police said. He holed himself up in a fourth-grade classroom where he killed the children and teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Editors' Picks
As Trump fumes, Kemp’s former Georgia foes fall in line8h ago
NBCUniversal will operate huge new Assembly film studio in Doraville
19h ago
70 churches move to leave the North Ga. Conference of the UMC
9h ago
Police: Man fatally shot coworker at General Mills plant in Covington
20h ago
Police: Man fatally shot coworker at General Mills plant in Covington
20h ago
Investor-owned housing emerging as key issue for metro Atlanta officials
23h ago
The Latest
A crackdown in El Salvador, and fears of arbitrary arrests
5m ago
House panel swiftly takes up gun bill after mass shootings
6m ago
Lack of water in Puerto Rico town sparks federal lawsuit
7m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top