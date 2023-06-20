X

Texas Sen. Angela Paxton says she will 'carry out my duties' in husband's impeachment trial

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton has broken her silence following her husband's impeachment but did not outright say whether she will recuse herself from voting in his upcoming trial

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton said Monday she will "carry out my duties" ahead of the historic impeachment trial of her husband, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, but did not outright say whether or not she will recuse herself on a vote to remove him from office.

Breaking weeks of public silence since her husband was impeached in May, Angela Paxton did not address the accusations in a statement released by her office.

Whether Paxton will cast a vote with her husband's job on the line has raised ethical questions ahead of the looming trial in the Senate, which is set to begin no later than August. State law compels all senators to attend, but is silent on whether she must participate.

“As a member of the Senate, I hold these obligations sacred and I will carry out my duties, not because it is easy, but because the Constitution demands it and because my constituents deserve it,” Paxton said.

A spokesperson did not immediately respond Monday night when asked whether she intends to vote.

The statement was released on the eve of when rules surrounding the trial are expected to be finalized Tuesday by the Texas Senate. There are 31 senators in the chamber, which is led by Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has declined to comment on Sen. Paxton's potential participation in the trial.

Ken Paxton is temporarily suspended from office pending the outcome of the trial.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Delta flight canceled after crewmember arrested just before departure9h ago

Judge orders auto shop to pay $40K in oily penny, unpaid overtime case
10h ago

Credit: Family photo

Family wants answers after teen killed at sleepover
9h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Readers want these airport eateries | Tell us your Hartsfield-Jackson ideas
15h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Readers want these airport eateries | Tell us your Hartsfield-Jackson ideas
15h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Woman arrested, accused of shooting man, his dog in Brookhaven
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Disciplinary hearing against Trump attorney John Eastman begins in California
9m ago
Biden is ready to fete India's leader, looking past Modi's human rights record and ties...
10m ago
What we know about the Titanic-bound submersible that's missing with 5 people onboard
12m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean...
6h ago
Tractor-trailer wreck closed ramp at Spaghetti Junction for hours
10h ago
A journey through Southern Black history
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top