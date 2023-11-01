Texas Rep. Kay Granger won't seek reelection in 2024 after nearly 30 years in Congress

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger of Texas says she won't seek reelection in 2024

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
2 hours ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — U.S. Rep. Kay Granger of Texas, the Republican chairwoman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, said Wednesday she will not seek reelection in 2024 after nearly three decades in Congress.

Granger, 80, is the nation's longest-serving GOP congresswoman and was first elected in 1996. Her district, which includes Fort Worth, is heavily Republican and is likely to remain out of reach for Democrats next yea r.

“It’s time for the next generation to step up and take the mantle and be a strong and fierce representative for the people,” Granger said in a statement.

Her decision ends a barrier-breaking career that included serving as Fort Worth's first female mayor and Texas' first GOP congresswoman. Her district includes a Lockheed Martin plant that builds the F-35 fighter jet, and over the years, she has been a key force in securing more military funding.

Granger was among the Republicans who opposed Rep. Jim Jordan's bid to become House speaker. She said she will work with new Speaker Mike Johnson "to advance our conservative agenda" for the remainder of her term.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP

DHS lawyers: Ossoff inquiry into foster care turns ‘political’40m ago

3 dead, including infant and teen, in DeKalb crash involving tractor-trailer
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Brookhaven road remains closed after pursuit ends in police shooting
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

49 residents displaced after fire destroys Gwinnett apartments
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

49 residents displaced after fire destroys Gwinnett apartments
1h ago

ONLY ON AJC
EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ellis’ lawyer talks guilty plea in Fulton Trump case
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ozone hole is about average size, despite undersea volcano eruption that was expected to...
5m ago
Gaza border opened to allow some badly wounded, and foreign passport holders, flee the...
7m ago
The woman accused of killing pro cyclist Mo Wilson tracked her on a fitness app...
7m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity
23h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top