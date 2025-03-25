Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocks Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, as 'Gov. Hot Wheels'

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocked her state’s governor during a weekend appearance, referring to Greg Abbott — who uses a wheelchair — as “Gov. Hot Wheels” while speaking at a banquet in Los Angeles
FILE - Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, questions the witnesses during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, questions the witnesses during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File)
By THOMAS BEAUMONT – Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocked her state’s governor during a weekend appearance, referring to Greg Abbott — who uses a wheelchair — as “Gov. Hot Wheels” while speaking at a banquet in Los Angeles.

“You all know we got Gov. Hot Wheels down there. Come on, now,” Crockett, a Dallas Democrat, said about Abbott, a Republican, while addressing the Human Rights Campaign event. “And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-ass mess, honey.”

Abbott was paralyzed in 1984 after a tree fell on him while he was running. The accident severely damaged Abbott’s spinal cord. Abbott, now 67, was elected in 2014.

Crockett, elected to the House in 2022, was roundly criticized by Republicans for the comments, an aside she made during her speech to the civil rights group event after she thanked Morgan Cox, a group board member and fellow Dallas resident, according to video of the event posted to Human Rights Campaign’s YouTube channel.

“Crockett's comments are disgraceful,” Texas Sen. John Cornyn posted on the social media platform X. “Shameful.”

Crockett suggested Tuesday that she was not referring to Abbott's condition. Instead, she posted on X that she was referring to Abbott's policy of sending thousands of immigrants who were in Texas illegally to cities where local policy limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities, such as New York and Philadelphia.

“I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable,” the post stated.

Abbott's office did not immediately replied to requests for comment.

Crockett has faced criticism from Republicans for suggesting last week that tech billionaire Elon Musk, heading the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, “be taken down.”

————————————-

Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks with reporters after President Donald Trump spoke at an education event and executive order signing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia State Rep. Mack Jackson, D-Sandersville, is seen on the first day of the legislative session at the House of Representatives in the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, January 13, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s legal overhaul splinters Democrats and exposes GOP divisions

DOGE cuts are testing some conservative voters' faith in special election for Matt Gaetz's old seat

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

It’s not just Republicans. Democrats also get an earful at town halls

Republicans have been reluctant to hold town halls with frustrated voters. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams' event shows voters want to vent, regardless of who is listening.

The Latest

FILE - Student protesters gather inside their encampment on the Columbia University campus, April 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)

Credit: AP

Columbia student protester can't be detained for now as she fights deportation, judge rules

3m ago

US says it brokered deal to end fighting in the Black Sea in talks with Ukraine and Russia

3m ago

Video and 911 calls played by police detail chaos from deadly shooting in New Mexico

4m ago

Featured

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, joined at center by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, testifies as the Senate Intelligence Committee holds its worldwide threats hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat

While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.

16m ago

Crews assessing sinkhole on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

8m ago

Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO

The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.