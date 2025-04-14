Rapper Tay-K convicted of murder for second time in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas rapper who performed as Tay-K and was best known for his 2017 single "The Race" was convicted of murder for a second time after a jury found him guilty of fatally shooting a San Antonio man.

Taymor McIntyre faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the killing of 23-year-old Mark Anthony Saldivar in 2017. McIntyre had already been been serving a 55-year sentence over a separate fatal shooting.

Prosecutors said that McIntyre shot Saldivar after the rapper tried to rob him. Authorities said McIntyre had picked up Saldivar, who was a photographer, in a car after asking him to take photos of the rapper for a new song.