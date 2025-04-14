Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Rapper Tay-K convicted of murder for second time in Texas

A Texas rapper has been convicted of murder for a second time after a jury found him guilty of fatally shooting a San Antonio man in 2017
Defense attorney John Hunter confers with defendant Taymor McIntyre as they wait for a verdict on the second day of jury deliberations in trial of McIntyre in San Antonio, on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Jose Norris/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Defense attorney John Hunter confers with defendant Taymor McIntyre as they wait for a verdict on the second day of jury deliberations in trial of McIntyre in San Antonio, on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Jose Norris/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
Updated 39 minutes ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas rapper who performed as Tay-K and was best known for his 2017 single "The Race" was convicted of murder for a second time after a jury found him guilty of fatally shooting a San Antonio man.

Taymor McIntyre faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the killing of 23-year-old Mark Anthony Saldivar in 2017. McIntyre had already been been serving a 55-year sentence over a separate fatal shooting.

Prosecutors said that McIntyre shot Saldivar after the rapper tried to rob him. Authorities said McIntyre had picked up Saldivar, who was a photographer, in a car after asking him to take photos of the rapper for a new song.

McIntyre’s attorneys had criticized the police investigation of the shooting, alleging the case relied too much on self-serving statements from witnesses in the car when the shooting happened.

“Taymor McIntyre is not guilty of capital murder, murder, or manslaughter, and the reason for that is very simple,” John Hunter, one of McIntyre’s attorneys, told jurors during closing arguments last week. “You have to do it right. You have to do the work. And this case clearly demonstrates the work wasn’t done.”

The jury found McIntyre not guilty of capital murder, which would have meant a life sentence without the chance of parole. The jury will now hear evidence in the trial’s punishment phase before deciding on a sentence.

McIntyre was also convicted in 2019 for the shooting death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker during a home invasion in 2016 in Mansfield, southeast of Fort Worth, Texas.

McIntyre recorded “The Race" while he was on the run from authorities for the home invasion.

Defendant Taymor McIntyre is assured by defense attorney John Hunter before the jury's verdict is read aloud during his trial in San Antonio, on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Josie Norris/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Defendant Taymor McIntyre bows his head as he waits for the jury's verdict during his trial in San Antonio, on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Josie Norris/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Judge Stephanie Boyd confers with council and defendant Taymor McIntyre regarding jurors' questions on the second day of jury deliberations in San Antonio, as seen on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Josie Norris/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Defendant Taymor McIntyre is finger printed at the Cadena-Reeves Justice Center in San Antonio, on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Josie Norris/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Defense attorney John Hunter confers with defendant Taymor McIntyre as they wait for a verdict on the second day of jury deliberations in trial of McIntyre in San Antonio, on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Josie Norris/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Deamonte Kendrick, who performs under the stage name Yak Gotti, sits with his attorneys ahead of opening statements in the YSL trial at the Fulton County Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (AJC File)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Rapper Yak Gotti headed home months after acquittal in YSL trial

Deamonte Kendrick, who performs under the stage name Yak Gotti, is finally headed home after nearly three years behind bars at the Fulton County Rice Street jail.

Man accused in Clayton shotgun killing jailed after fall during SWAT standoff

Reward offered in teen’s shooting death at abandoned Forest Park apartment

The Latest

Protestors chant during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's use of El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, prison for people deported from the U.S. for entering the country illegally, outside the Embassy of El Salvador in Washington, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Credit: AP

Trump says he wants to imprison US citizens in El Salvador. That's likely illegal

7m ago

Former Colorado deputy gets 3 years in prison for fatally shooting man who called for help

14m ago

The Latest: Both the US and El Salvador refuse to return wrongly deported man to the US

16m ago

Featured

Protestors demonstrate against the war in Gaza and the detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil at Emory University in Atlanta on March 20, 2025. The 30-year-old legal U.S. resident was detained by federal immigration agents in March. An Atlanta-based law firm has filed a lawsuit against the federal government arguing it illegally terminated the immigration records of five international students and two alumni from Georgia colleges, including one from Emory University. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia college students file lawsuit to block possible visa terminations

Local students, others across the country fear arrest if legal status is not reinstated

MAKING CONNECTIONS

The world’s busiest airport: A 100-year journey

The story of Hartsfield-Jackson, the city’s most famous landmark, is emblematic of Atlanta's signature boosterism: aiming high without letting the odds get in the way.

Democratic Leader in Georgia House takes helm of party dispirited by election losses

Georgia's House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley has inspired trust in her colleagues through her calm, focused demeanor.