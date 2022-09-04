ajc logo
X

Texas Rangers designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment

Texas Rangers' Dallas Keuchel pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Combined ShapeCaption
Texas Rangers' Dallas Keuchel pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

National & World News
13 hours ago
The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox.

The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday’s game when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He's 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season.

“I felt I pitched a whole lot better than the line read,” Keuchel said after the game. “It felt like I was making pitches and they were battling, like the classic Red Sox game at Fenway Park. I established all my pitches, but this year is what it is. We’re working toward an end goal of putting up some zeroes.”

Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, joined the Rangers as a free agent on July 26.

They recalled lefty John King from Triple-A Round Rock to take his spot on the roster.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Combined ShapeCaption
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Editors' Picks
Stetson Bennett shouldn’t be long shot to win Heisman. He’s not anymore14h ago
Football rankings: Clinch County returns to No. 1; North Cobb Christian enters
15h ago
5 things we learned from Georgia’s domination of Ducks
17h ago
Max Fried’s strong start propels Braves to sweep of Marlins, closer to Mets
5h ago
Max Fried’s strong start propels Braves to sweep of Marlins, closer to Mets
5h ago
NFC South preview: A division of change, intrigue and the GOAT
12h ago
The Latest
Kenya's Supreme Court to rule on election challenge
7m ago
Powerful quake shakes southwest China; damage not yet known
17m ago
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
19m ago
Featured
ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Watch: 73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
12h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top