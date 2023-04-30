Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom 'frustrated' on injured list

“I want to be out there,” deGrom said Sunday, speaking to the media for the first time since the IL news. “There’s a little inflammation in there, so the goal is to get that knocked out here in the next few days and resume throwing. So, staying optimistic about it.”

DeGrom exited after 3 2/3 innings in his last start against the New York Yankees on Friday night. It was the second time in his past three starts that he left early with an injury. During a start at Kansas City on April 17, deGrom went four innings before leaving with right wrist soreness.