Texas ranch heiress' art collection going up for auction

Sotheby's said three masterworks at the heart of the collection are expected to each sell for over $20 million. They are: Warhol's “Elvis 2 Times,” Richard Diebenkorn's “Ocean Park No. 40,” and Clyfford Still's “PH-125 (1948-No. 1).”

Marion, the great-granddaughter of Capt. Samuel Burk Burnett, was the heiress to the historic Four Sixes Ranch in King County in West Texas.