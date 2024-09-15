Texas QB Quinn Ewers departs with strained abdomen and Arch Manning takes over for Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers departed the No. 2 Longhorns' game with UTSA in the second quarter Saturday night with a strained abdomen, leaving Arch Manning to take over the offense.

Ewers was on the sideline in street clothes by halftime as Texas led 28-7. Coach Steve Sarkisian described the injury as a “strained abdomen” in a brief interview with ESPN, but did not elaborate.

Manning, the five-star recruit with the NFL family pedigree, might be the highest-profile backup quarterback in the country. He immediately delivered once he took over.