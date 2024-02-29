Texas prosecutor is fined for allowing murder charges against a woman who self-managed an abortion

Under the abortion restrictions in Texas and other states, women who seek abortion are exempt from criminal charges.

Measures to punish such women — rather than health care providers and other helpers — have not picked up traction in legislatures where the idea has been raised.

Ramirez announced the charges would be dropped just days after the woman's arrest but not before she'd spent two nights in jail and was identified by name as a murder suspect.

But a State Bar investigation found that he had permitted an assistant to take the case to a grand jury, and knowingly made a false statement when he said he hadn't known about the charges before they were filed.

“I made a mistake in that case,” Ramirez told The Associated Press in a phone interview Thursday. He said he agreed to the punishment because it allows his office to keep running and him to keep prosecuting cases. He said no one else faces sanctions.

Authorities did not release details about the self-managed abortion. But across the U.S., the majority of abortions are now completed using medications at home or some other private setting.

In 2022, Texas was operating under a law that bans abortion once cardiac activity can be detected, which is often before a woman realizes she's pregnant. Instead of relying on charges brought by officials, the law's enforcement mechanism encourages private citizens to file lawsuits against doctors or others who help women obtain abortions.

Months after the Texas woman's arrest, the U.S. Supreme Court ended the nationwide right to abortion, clearing the way for most Republican-controlled states to impose deeper restrictions. Texas and 13 other states now enforce bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy.