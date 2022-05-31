BreakingNews
Cyber agency: Voting software vulnerable in some states
ajc logo
X

Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

A back door at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman entered through to get into a classroom in last week's shooting, is seen in the distance in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Combined ShapeCaption
A back door at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman entered through to get into a classroom in last week's shooting, is seen in the distance in Uvalde, Texas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

National & World News
By JIM VERTUNO, Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
State police say the Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock

The Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that law enforcement said a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock, state police said Tuesday.

Investigators initially said the teacher had propped the door open before Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Investigators have now determined that the teacher, who has not been identified, propped the door open with a rock, but then removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus, said Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety. But, Considine said, the door did not lock.

Investigators confirmed the detail through additional video footage reviewed since the Friday news conference when it was first stated the door had been left propped open. Authorities did not state at that time what had been used to prop open the door.

Considine said the teacher initially propped the door open but ran back inside to get her phone and call 911 when Ramos crashed his truck.

“She came back out while on her phone, she heard someone yell, ‘He has a gun!’, she saw him jump the fence and that he had a gun, so she ran back inside,” removing the rock when she did, Considine said.

He continued: “We did verify she closed the door. The door did not lock. We know that much and now investigators are looking into why it did not lock.”

San Antonio attorney Don Flanery told the San Antonio Express-News that the Robb Elementary School employee, whom he's not naming, closed the door shut after realizing that a gunman was on the loose.

“She saw the wreck,” Flanary told the newspaper. “She ran back inside to get her phone to report the accident. She came back out while on the phone with 911. The men at the funeral home yelled, ‘He has a gun!’ She saw him jump the fence, and he had a gun so she ran back inside.

“She kicked the rock away when she went back in. She remembers pulling the door closed while telling 911 that he was shooting. She thought the door would lock because that door is always supposed to be locked.”

Flanary told the newspaper that the employee had initially propped open the door to carry food from a car to the classroom.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

Combined ShapeCaption
Jolean Olvedo, left, weeps while being comforted by her partner Natalia Gutierrez at a memorial for Robb Elementary School students and teachers who were killed in last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Jolean Olvedo, left, weeps while being comforted by her partner Natalia Gutierrez at a memorial for Robb Elementary School students and teachers who were killed in last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
Jolean Olvedo, left, weeps while being comforted by her partner Natalia Gutierrez at a memorial for Robb Elementary School students and teachers who were killed in last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. When the gunman arrived at the school, he hopped its fence and easily entered through an unlocked back door, police said. He holed himself up in a fourth-grade classroom where he killed the children and teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. When the gunman arrived at the school, he hopped its fence and easily entered through an unlocked back door, police said. He holed himself up in a fourth-grade classroom where he killed the children and teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. When the gunman arrived at the school, he hopped its fence and easily entered through an unlocked back door, police said. He holed himself up in a fourth-grade classroom where he killed the children and teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Editors' Picks
Gwinnett school board changes rules for public comments at meetings12h ago
At least 20 die on Georgia roads, waterways over Memorial Day weekend
4h ago
OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different.
2h ago
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash
6h ago
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash
6h ago
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
2h ago
The Latest
Funerals begin: White gloves, small casket, overflow crowd
4m ago
Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI
16m ago
Canada to temporarily decriminalize certain drugs in BC
18m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top