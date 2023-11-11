Texas police officer killed in a shooting that left another officer wounded

One Texas police officer was killed and a second officer was wounded in a shooting at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead
National & World News
By KEN MILLER
1 hour ago

One Texas police officer was killed and a second officer was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, according to a post on the City Council message board by the mayor's chief of staff.

"One of our SWAT Officers is dead. Another Officer was shot” shortly after 4 a.m., according to the post by Colleen Pate for Mayor Kirk Watson.

“The suspect was shot and was deceased at the scene,” the post said, but provided no further information.

Austin police declined comment until a news conference later Saturday.

“I’m praying for the family of our fallen officer,” Watson said in a separate statement, and “for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family.”

Editors' Picks

Fire at NE Atlanta apartment complex forces hundreds to evacuate1h ago

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Highs in the 50s, steady light rainfall
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system
3h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Gaza's main hospital goes dark in intense fighting
34m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Gaza's main hospital goes dark in intense fighting
34m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Football scoreboard: Round 1 of state playoffs
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Polish nationalists hold Independence Day march in Warsaw after voters reject their...
5m ago
Mexico's ruling party names gubernatorial candidates, but questions remain about unity
6m ago
Tensions running high at East Coast campuses over protests around Israel-Hamas war
13m ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football scoreboard: A look at first-round state playoff winners
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top