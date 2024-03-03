Texas police arrest suspect in abduction of 12-year-old girl who was found safe after 8 days

The girl’s identity was confirmed and she was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston for evaluation, police said.

The Houston Police Department issued the alert notifying the public about the missing girl after she was last seen on Feb. 22 getting into a pickup truck in the city, news reports said.

The suspect was being held in the Colorado County jail with additional charges possible, pending an investigation by the FBI, the Columbus police said.

The arrest comes shortly after another abduction case involving a girl in the Houston area.

A memorial service was held Saturday for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who was allegedly killed by a family friend with a history of violence.

Don McDougal was charged with capital murder in connection with Cunningham's death. Prosecutors say he was supposed to take her to a school bus stop when she disappeared Feb. 15. Her body was found Feb. 20 in a river near Houston.