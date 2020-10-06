Texas officer charged with murder in fatal store shooting

Lucas used a stun gun before shooting Price, who was taken to a hospital and died, the statement said.

Police didn’t release details about the disturbance, but family and friends of Price said Monday that the one-time college football player was intervening in a domestic disturbance when he was shot.

“When police arrived, I’m told, he raised his hands and attempted to explain what was going on,” said civil rights attorney Lee Merritt in a Facebook posting. “Police fired Tasers at him and when his body convulsed from the electrical current, they ‘perceived a threat’ and shot him to death.”

Price’s relatives and friends said Price, a Wolfe City employee, was a figure well-known about the closely-knit community. The town has about 1,500 residents about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Price played football in 2008 for Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. Hardin-Simmons football coach Jesse Burleson tweeted that the university “lost one of our own in a terrible situation. Jonathan Price was an awesome young man during his time with Cowboy football.”